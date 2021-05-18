US Space Force missile-warning satellite rockets into orbit

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Space Force’s newest and most advanced missile-warning satellite is in orbit. United Launch Alliance sent the Atlas V skyward from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Tuesday afternoon, with the $1 billion satellite. It’s the fifth in this series of satellites for national security. Lockheed Martin built the spacecraft. Liftoff was delayed a day by a bad temperature sensor in ground equipment. Lockheed Martin is due to launch another one next year.