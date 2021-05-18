UW-Madison partners with electric vehicle company to develop new vehicle technologies

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison is partnering with a company that develops electric vehicles to advance new electric vehicle technologies.

The University is working with Canoo to develop new electric vehicle technologies while lowering the overall cost of owning an electric vehicle.

In May 2021, the two organizations signed an agreement to develop a Canoo research center at UW-Madison. The center will advance research in electric propulsion technologies with a goal of increasing electric vehicle utility while reducing burdens on finite natural resources.

UW-Madison's College of Engineering is leading the effort on behalf of the university. In addition to a research partnership, Canoo will develop a talent pipeline through internships and other opportunities for undergraduate and graduate students that will focus on real-world research and technology development.