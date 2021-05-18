Val Demings plans to challenge Marco Rubio in FL Senate race

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Val Demings is planning to challenge Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, giving Democrats a boost in a competitive 2022 race that could decide control of the Senate. That’s according to two people with knowledge of the plans. Demings, who gained national recognition as a House prosecutor in former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial, had been considering a run for governor in Florida. In considering a Senate campaign instead, she avoids what could be a divisive primary and gives Democrats a well-known name to compete in a state where elections are often decided by a narrow margin. Her plans were first reported by Politico.