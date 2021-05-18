Verona police investigate woman attacked by stranger on bike trail

VERONA (WKOW) -- Verona Police Department is investigating a reported attack that took place Monday evening on the Military Ridge State Trail.

The female victim told police the suspect grabbed her from behind, covered part of her mouth, and pulled her to the ground. She was able to get away.

The suspect was last seen running west on the trail after crossing Lincoln St. A police K9 unit tried to track the suspect, but came up unsuccessful.

The suspect is described as a black male, 17-25-years-old, 5'7" - 5'9" tall, curly hair, medium build. He was wearing a dark t-shirt, pants, white facemask around his neck.