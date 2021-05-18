Virginia: Ex-gynecologist gets 59 years on fraud conviction

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A former gynecologist in Virginia who was convicted of fraud charges for performing unnecessary surgeries and procedures has been sentenced to 59 years in prison. Dr. Javaid Perwaiz also was ordered to pay $18.5 million to insurance companies that covered the procedures. The 71-year-old former Chesapeake doctor was found guilty of 52 counts of fraud in November. Prosecutors argued during his trial that the longtime obstetrician-gynecologist used unneeded medical procedures to earn more money to fund a lavish lifestyle. The Virginian-Pilot reported that several of the women who underwent the procedures said they still suffer from complications.