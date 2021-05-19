10 things to be excited about at the movies this summer

After more than a year of uncertainty and ever-fluctuating release schedules, there will be a summer movie season. The blockbusters are back. The smell of popcorn is in the air. The pandemic has brought extensive changes for the movies, which have clung to life the last 14 months mainly on small screens. Can moviegoing be resuscitated? This summer will be a profound test, and not just for Vin Diesel. But, for Associated Press Film Writers Jake Coyle and Lindsey Bahr, absence has only made their moviegoing hearts grow fonder. This summer, they’re eagerly anticipating the return of the big screen, the musical “In the Heights,” simple pleasures like trailers and the Sundance hit “CODA.”