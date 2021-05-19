Skip to Content

Biden celebrates Coast Guard, stresses role on world stage

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — President Joe Biden has delivered his first commencement address as commander-in-chief, praising new graduates at the Coast Guard Academy for excelling during the pandemic. He also stressed their vital role as the United States reasserts itself on the world stage. But Biden’s remarks in New London, Connecticut on Wednesday made no mention of several current global hotspots, including the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinians. Hours earlier, Biden had issued a call for a cease-fire in the Mideast. 

