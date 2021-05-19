Biden to award 1st Medal of Honor to retired Georgia colonel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden will award his first Medal of Honor on Friday to retired Col. Ralph Puckett Jr., for acts of bravery 70 years ago during the Korean War. The White House says South Korean President Moon Jae-in will attend the ceremony. Moon will be at the White House for a summit with Biden. The 94-year-old Puckett, who lives in Columbus, Georgia, is being recognized for valor in 1950 for holding Hill 205, a strategic position near Unsan, while fighting off numerous counterattacks and during two days of battle in which he suffered multiple wounds.