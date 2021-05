China delays supply mission to newly launched space station

BEIJING (AP) — China has postponed a mission to supply its new space station for unspecified technical reasons. The Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft was expected to have been launched Thursday morning. China Manned Space didn’t say when the rescheduled launch may occur. It would be the first mission to head to the main Tianhe module of the space station launched last month. Ten launches are planned to deliver two more modules, components and supplies, and crew members. Tianhe’s launch was considered a success although China was criticized for allowing the uncontrolled reentry of part of the rocket that carried it into space. Usually, discarded rocket stages reenter the atmosphere soon after liftoff, normally over water, and don’t go into orbit.