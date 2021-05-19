Cyprus, Greece, Egypt: new threats need tighter defense ties

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The defense ministers of Cyprus, Greece and Egypt say that emerging regional threats and challenges require even closer cooperation and will seek to invite more countries to take part in joint military drills that aim to sharpen their preparedness levels. Cyprus’ Defense Minister Charalambos Petrides hosted his Greek and Egyptian counterparts, Nikos Panagiotopoulos and General Mohamed Zaki in the Cypriot capital on Wednesday as part of a series of three-way meetings aimed at boosting defense cooperation between the three countries. Zaki said the three ministers discussed better coordinating actions to counter threats that emanate from the wider region such as terrorism, illegal migration and illegal trafficking.