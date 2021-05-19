Dane County investing $2 million in job training initiative

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County is working with several organizations to help the community recover from the far-reaching impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

County Executive Joe Parisi joined representatives from Badger Prairie Needs Network, Latino Academy of Workforce Development, and other community partners Wednesday to announce that Dane County will invest $2 million to kickstart a new job training initiative and 4,800 square foot expansion at BPNN.

Once opened, the site will be used as a gathering space for job training sessions, wellness programming, and the relaunch of BPNN’s weekend community meal program.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, BPNN has dropped service area boundaries in order to help all food-insecure households in Dane County. The $2 million in funding for the organization's building expansion will come from Dane County’s local aid allocation of the American Rescue Plan.

The training center will initially focus on underserved communities in Dane County seeking assistance in preparing for and finding work with employers in the transportation industry. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported in January 2021 that Latinos accounted for 23% of the initial job loss due to the pandemic while making up only 16% of the civilian population. Through this initiative, the partners hope to make the transportation industry more accessible and equitable by strengthening the capacity of the Latino Academy’s transportation-related training program, the only one of its kind in South-Central Wisconsin.

BPNN will also relaunch its free community meals in the new space. The meal site closed during the pandemic and the old community space was used to expand the food pantry. It will be offered on Saturdays to fill the meal gap when school lunch and senior meal programs are not available.

A resolution to approve Dane County’s $2 million investment in this building expansion at BPNN will be introduced to the County Board in the coming weeks.