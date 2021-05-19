Defense to remind jurors Durst says he didn’t kill friend

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Durst’s lawyers are mounting a revived defense for the ailing multimillionaire at his murder trial. Durst’s lawyers are due to present a new opening statement Wednesday after a prosecutor said the real estate heir’s undoing was a sloppy mix of truth and lies told over the years to police, friends and documentary filmmakers. The case resumed Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court after an unprecedented 14-month recess in the case because of the coronavirus pandemic. Durst has pleaded not guilty to killing his best friend, Susan Berman, in 2000 at her Los Angeles home.