Ex-Michigan and Ohio State athletes team up to stop abuse

Ex-Michigan and Ohio State athletes team up to stop abuseNew
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has partnered with former University of Michigan and Ohio State University athletes to help children avoid being survivors of sexual abuse. The nonprofit organization that aims to reduce child sexual exploitation made the announcement Wednesday. Former Wolverines football player Chuck Christian and and former Buckeyes lacrosse player Mike Avery will lead a group of former athletes in various youth sports initiatives that will include educating parents and coaches about sexual abuse.