Former Dinamo Zagreb coach Zoran Mamic detained in Bosnia

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnian police have detained former Dinamo Zagreb coach Zoran Mamic after Croatia issued an international arrest warrant when he didn’t report to prison to start serving a nearly five-year sentence for tax evasion and fraud. Zoran Mamic and his brother Zdravko had fled to neighboring Bosnia and as citizens of both countries they are not subject to automatic extradition to Croatia. Bosnian police say Zoran Mamic will be transferred to a local court to decide whether to extradite him to Croatia.