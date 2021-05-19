German minister quits amid thesis plagiarism allegations

BERLIN (AP) — A prominent German government minister has resigned as a long-running controversy over allegations of plagiarism in her doctoral thesis nears its conclusion. But Franziska Giffey, a center-left Social Democrat who had been Germany’s minister for woman and families since 2018, made clear on Wednesday that she will stick to her bid to become Berlin’s mayor in a state election on Sept. 26. Giffey already said in November that she would stop using the academic title “doctor” after Berlin’s Free University decided to revisit the issue of her thesis.