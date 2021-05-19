Germany welcomes US sanctions U-turn on Russia gas pipeline

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister has welcomed the Biden administration’s decision to waive sanctions against entities and individuals involved in a controversial Russian pipeline. The U.S. has long opposed the project, which brings natural gas from Russia to Germany. They have argued that it threatens European energy security and hurts allies like Poland and Ukraine because the pipeline bypasses their territory. American news site Axios reported that the U.S. State Department’s latest regular report to Congress will list sanctions for several Russian ships but not the company running the Nord Stream 2 project or its chief executive. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told reporters in Berlin that the German government perceives the move as “a constructive step.”