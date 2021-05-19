Governor calls special session on health care, economic recovery

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers announced that he is calling a special session of the Legislature to address expanding healthcare access and the state's economic recovery from the coronavirus response.

The governor issued Executive Order #116 that calls for the special session to be held May 25 at noon.

"We’re not only going to expand access to healthcare for tens of thousands of people across our state, we’re going to use that $1 billion we’d save and put it toward making sure our economy can bounce back and recover from this pandemic," Evers said in a written statement.

The Democratic governor wants the Republican-controlled Legislature to take up a bill that would invest millions of dollars in building projects around the state and a litany of other areas, including various aspects of the healthcare system.