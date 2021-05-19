Green governor sets bold climate goals for rich German state

BERLIN (AP) — The governor of Baden-Wuerttemberg has announced ambitious new climate targets for the wealthy southwest German state. Winfried Kretschmann of the environmentalist Green party said the government will aims to achieve “net zero” emissions by 2040. That’s five years earlier than the national deadline of 2045. Kretschmann said the state, which is home to German automakers Mercedes-Benz and Porsche, will boost new technologies so that “Tesla will soon only see our tail lights.” His state government, which has Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Christian Democrats as its junior coalition partner, is seen as a possible template for the federal level. The Greens are currently leading in polls ahead of Germany’s national election in September.