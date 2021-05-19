Guatemala arrests outspoken opponent

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala’s national police have arrested an outspoken opponent of the government on charges he falsified documents to form a political party. Juan Francisco Solorzano Foppa is a lawyer who once served as head of the country’s tax collection agency. In recent years, he has criticized the administration of President Alejandro Giammattei, and slammed what he claimed was the political use of law enforcement. Prosecutors said Wednesday he was arrested for criminal conspiracy and falsification. Solorzano Foppa said the charges had been “invented,” and suggested they were retaliation for his criticisms. Guatemala’s legal system and congress have been criticized for protecting those accused of corruption.