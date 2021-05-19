Hawaii area can expect 2 to 5 storms during hurricane season

HONOLULU (AP) — Federal forecasters say the central Pacific basin including Hawaii can expect between two and five tropical depressions, tropical storms or hurricanes this year. The annual National Weather Service prediction on Wednesday says there is about an 80% chance of a near or below average season. Destructive winds, storm surges, heavy rain and flooding can affect Hawaii when severe weather moves through the islands. Officials are encouraging people to prepare 14-day emergency kits that include food, water and other supplies. Last year only two tropical cyclones developed in the Central Pacific. None made direct landfall in Hawaii, but Hurricane Douglas swirled just offshore in July.