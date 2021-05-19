Heavy rains in Texas, Louisiana add to misery in flood zones

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Heavy rain is pounding parts of Texas and is expected to move over Louisiana, adding to the misery of people whose homes and cars were flooded earlier this week. The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed three deaths due to the weather, all people whose vehicles went into high water. One person remains missing after a car went into a canal. Flood watches covered most of Louisiana and a large part of Texas on Wednesday. Parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas and Mississippi were also under flood watches. Up to 4 inches of more rain is possible in the hard-hit area of Lake Charles, Louisiana.