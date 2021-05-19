‘I am proud.’ Demi Lovato comes out as nonbinary

Singer Demi Lovato revealed on Wednesday they identify as nonbinary and are changing their pronouns.

Lovato told fans the decision came after “self-reflective work.” The singer said they picked the gender-neutral pronouns “them” and “they” as “this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression.”

They added, “I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones.”

The singer behind such hits as “Sorry Not Sorry,” “Heart Attack” and “Stone Cold” announced the decision on Wednesday on Twitter and an accompanying video.