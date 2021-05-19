Janesville vehicle thefts on the rise as summer approaches

JANESVILLE (WKOW)-- Janesville Police are reminding residents to keep their vehicles locked following four recent thefts.

Police say in all of the cases, victims had left their keys in the vehicle as well as leaving it unlocked.

All of the stolen vehicles have been recovered.

With the weather continuing to get warmer police say residents should do a nightly lock up.

-Lock doors/windows

-Lock sheds/outbuildings

-Close garage doors

-Secure vehicles, remove keys, remove all valuables

-Turn on exterior lights to your residence

-Make sure exterior security equipment is functioning properly

-Contact police if you observe any suspicious activity

Anyone with information on the thefts should call Janesville Police or the Janesville Area Crime Stoppers.