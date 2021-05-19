Johnson says he’s against creating independent Jan. 6 commission

MADISON (WKOW) -- Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) said Wednesday he plans to vote against a bipartisan bill creating an independent commission to review the events preceding and during the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Johnson said in an interview he believed the proposed commission gave House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) too much power over who could be hired or fired on the staff under the commission, which would be comprised of five Democrats and five Republicans.

"The Speaker, by and large, is given the unilateral power to hire senior staff," Johnson said. "This is not a bipartisan effort whatsoever so I hope Republicans in the House vote 'no,' I certainly intend to vote no unless there are dramatic changes."

The proposed structure of the commission was negotiated by Rep. John Katko (R-NY) and Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), who said this week they kept GOP leadership in the loop on what they were putting together throughout the process leading up to the bill's introduction.

UW-Madison Political Science Professor David Canon said the bill's fate was likely doomed when Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced his opposition to the bill. McConnell said he believed investigations being conducted by U.S. Capitol Police and a separate investigation in the Senate were sufficient.

"Maybe the seven senators that voted for impeachment on the January 6 insurrection would be likely to say 'yeah we need a commission' so it gets you to 57 [votes]," Canon said. "But it's not clear where the other three votes come from."

Johnson struck a similar tone as McConnell, saying he believed the investigation already underway on the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs would do a better job of compiling a complete account of what happened during the U.S. Capitol breach.

"I'm doing my own investigation to find out exactly what happened," Johnson said. "I want a complete and accurate recreation of what happened on January 6 so we have an accurate historical record."

Canon said he suspected the real reason for GOP resistance to the commission was more of the same energy that led to the removal of Rep. Liz Cheney from GOP conference leadership: loyalty to former President Donald Trump.

Canon said the Senate investigation is focused strictly on Capitol security. He said if Republicans can confine the narrative to questions about security preparations, it avoids subpoenas of leaders like House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) where GOP lawmakers would have to answer questions under oath about their communications with Trump before and during the riot.

"It really is a focus on that more narrow question of security at the Capitol, the breakdown of that security, what went wrong," Canon said. "And so not looking at motivations, not looking at the broader picture, and certainly not saying anything about the role of President Trump."

27 News reached out to the offices of all five House Republicans from Wisconsin: Reps. Bryan Steil, Mike Gallagher, Glenn Grothman, Scott Fitzgerald, and Tom Tiffany. None of them responded Wednesday; all of them voted against the bill later that evening.