Madison College signs transfer agreement with FVTC

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new partnership between Madison College and Fox Valley Technical College is designed to make post-secondary education more affordable.

The agreement will allow Fox Valley students to earn a two-year associate in arts or associate in sciences degree.

Their classes can be in-person at Fox Valley or online through Madison College.

They can then use their credits to transfer to a four-year university.

"Anytime that we can make that pathway and those segways much more affordable for students to move on, I think we need to do that. That's our responsibility to do that," said Dr. Jack Daniels, President of Madison College.

The colleges say taking classes through the program will save students up to 30% over the cost of a four-year university in Wisconsin. Students who enroll in the program are eligible for financial aid.

The program begins in the fall 2021 semester.

