Madison Common Council takes no action to stop Reindahl Park evictions

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Madison Common Council took no action on a proposal to stop evictions of homeless people at Reindahl Park during a meeting, allowing them to continue living there for now.

The meeting started Tuesday evening and lasted almost 10 hours.

The proposal from Alder Juliana Bennett would allow campers to stay at the park until city staff members can find another, safe location.

The city has suggested people staying at Reindahl should move to Starkwater Creek Park, which is permitted as a location for an encampment. But Bennett and others who participated in public comment during the meeting said the site, which sits between a forest and a swamp, is not suitable.

After hours of back and forth discussion, the council took no action on the proposal. They instead referred it to several city commissions in order to ensure no action is taken until the council has made up its mind.