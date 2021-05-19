Malawi burns 20,000 expired AstraZeneca doses despite pleas

Blantyre, Malawi (AP) — Malawi has burned nearly 20,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines because they had expired. The government incinerated 19,610 doses of the vaccine at Kamuzu Central Hospital in the capital Lilongwe. According to Health Secretary Charles Mwansambo the vaccines were the remainder of 102,000 doses that arrived in Malawi on March 26 with just 18 days until they expired on April 13. He said all other doses of the shipment, donated by the African Union, were successfully administered. Although the World Health Organization and the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged African countries not to destroy COVID-19 vaccines that passed their expiration dates, Malawi said the doses had not been properly stored.