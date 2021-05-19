More beneficial rain chances in the forecast as temps begin to climb

MADISON (WKOW) - Summery conditions are returning with rising temperatures, humidity and storm chances.



SET UP

After picking up some beneficial rain since Tuesday, we're still in tenth place for driest years on record through today's date.

The jet stream, which are fast-moving winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere, divide air masses. The jet will buckle into Canada, allowing warm air from the south to move in causing our warming pattern ahead.

TODAY

Weather conditions are still unstable with just a few showers and storms popping up today under mostly cloudy skies. Temps will be similar to yesterday with highs in the mid 70s with a bit of a breeze from the south.



TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy and still a bit breezy with an isolated shower or storm possible and lows in the mid 60s.



THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy to partly sunny and warmer with highs around 80° and a bit of a breeze continuing from the south. An isolated shower or storm is possible with the highest chance in western Wisconsin.



FRIDAY

Partly sunny with just a few showers and storms moving in and temperatures in the low 80s.



Through the end of the workweek, we'll get around 1/4" - 3/4" of rain widespread.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny and hotter with highs in the mid to upper 80s and a stray pop-up storm possible in the afternoon.



SUNDAY

Mostly to partly sunny with scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon and evening and highs in the mid 80s.



Showers and storms are possible at night.



MONDAY

Partly sunny with just a few showers and storms possible and temperatures in the low 80s.



Showers and storms are possible at night.



TUESDAY

Partly sunny with just a few showers and storms possible and temperatures back in the low 80s.