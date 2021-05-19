New CDC guidance on timing of COVID-19 shots and other vaccines, a game changer

(WKOW) -- New guidance from the CDC will have significant ramifications for how COVID-19 vaccines are provided now and in the future.

The CDC lifted the 14 day waiting period between getting a COVID-19 shot and other vaccines.

Sufficient data allows for vaccines to be administered closer together or even at the same time.

Doctors think this is game-changing because people have missed routine vaccines during the pandemic.

"Now that we've reopened society, and we're already starting to see circulation of other viruses, we're starting to see the resurgence of things like measles globally, as people are starting to be more social," said Dr. Jim Conway, the medical director for UW Health's immunization programs. "And so people need to recognize vaccines are what really keep us healthy, not just from COVID, but from many other things."

Dr. Conway said the ultimate goal is to give people their COVID-19 vaccine boosters or initial shots during routine doctor visits with other shots.