New solar array through MadiSUN program

MADISON (WKOW) -- Another solar array in Madison will harness the power of the sun.

This one is at Linden Cohousing on Sutherland Court.

Linden was the first recipient of a grant from the MadiSun Backyard Solar Grant program.

Madison's mayor said the solar projects installed through the program are helping the community in many ways.

"They create family supporting jobs. They reduce the city's emissions, they provide financial benefits to our residents. Solar energy is absolutely a win-win for our community," said Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.

The solar panels at Linden Cohousing will offset 90% of the electricity used in the building's common areas.