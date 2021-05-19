No prosecution for sex offender’s actions on UW-Madison campus

MADISON (WKOW) - A sex offender UW-Madison Police accused of several campus crimes will not be prosecuted in Dane County.

UW-Madison Police officials said they recommended misdemeanor theft and disorderly conduct charges against Tyler Nathaniel Mills, 41, after they said surveillance video showed Mills following people with clearance into secure, campus buildings.

Mills was arrested days after he was released from the Eau Claire County jail on the order of the state department of corrections. Mills had posted $1,000 bail for pending, felony bomb scare and stalking cases, and in connection with a probation term from a past conviction, DOC officials allowed Mills to move to a Madison halfway house.

A representative of the Dane County District Attorney's Office originally said Mills would appear in court on charges last week, but the view of his actions changed.

"All of his cases were declined (for prosecution)," representative Alexandra Fischer says.

Fischer offered no comment on why allegations against Mills lacked merit to criminally charge him.

DOC officials say Mills may face repercussions for leaving the halfway house without permission prior to his arrest last month.

Mills's listing on Wisconsin's Sex Offender Registry stems from a 2008 sex crimes conviction.