Record-setting sprinter, ’68 Olympic activist Lee Evans dies

Lee Evans, the record-setting sprinter who wore a black beret in a sign of protest at the 1968 Olympics, has died. He was 74. USA Track and Field confirmed the death of Evans, who coached track in Nigeria. The San Jose Mercury News reports that Evans’ family had started a fundraiser in hopes of bringing him back to the U.S. to receive medical care after he suffered a stroke last week. Evans became the first man to crack 44 seconds in the 400 meters. He won the gold medal at the Mexico City Games with a time of 43.86 seconds. His victory came shortly after teammates Tommie Smith and John Carlos were sent home from the Olympics for raising their fists on the medals stand. All three were college stars on the San Jose State “Speed City” teams.