Report: Colonial confirms it paid $4.4M to pipeline hackers

The operator of the nation’s largest fuel pipeline has confirmed it paid $4.4 million to a gang of hackers who broke into its computer systems. That’s according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. Colonial Pipeline’s CEO Joseph Blount told the Journal that he authorized the payment after the ransomware attack because the company didn’t know the extent of the damage. The FBI discourages making payments to ransomware attackers, because that just encourages criminal networks around the globe. But many victims of ransomware attacks opt to pay.