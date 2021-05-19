Republicans on rules committee put job search requirement back in place

MADISON (WKOW) -- Republican members of the legislature's rules committee voted Wednesday to once again require people to prove they've been looking for jobs in order to receive unemployment pay.

In a 6-4 party-line vote, the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules voted to suspend the emergency rule that waived the job search requirement.

The Department of Workforce Development first instituted the emergency rule last May. During Wednesday's meeting, DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek asked lawmakers to allow the rule to expire on the scheduled date of July 10.

Pechacek said the extra two months would allow DWD to train new adjudicated on how to properly look for whether applicants had met the job search requirements.

Republicans rejected the argument, saying they had already been lenient in opting not to suspend the emergency rule when they had a chance to do so in February.

Sen. Steve Nass (R-Whitewater) said putting the requirement back in place would also get more people back in the workforce, filling jobs for which employers said they've struggled to even get applicants.

"I think it's time to get people back into the workforce," Nass said. "Help businesses get our economy even furthermore underway and let's get with this."

The work search requirement goes back into effect on Sunday. Republicans are also seeking to pass a bill ending the state's acceptance of enhanced federal unemployment benefits that give recipients an additional $300 per week.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers signaled Wednesday his all but certain to veto that bill should it reach his desk.

"I would be less than honest if I didn't say I am strongly considering vetoing it but I haven't decided," Evers said.