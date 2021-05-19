‘Sally’ technology offers contactless meals at Willy Street Co-op

MADISON (WKOW) -- Missing lunchtime trips to the salad bar? A local co-op wants to help.

Under Dane County's current emergency health order, grocery stores and restaurants are not allowed to serve food at salad bars because of pandemic-related health concerns.

The Willy Street Co-op tells 27 News their salad bar was one of their most popular features before the pandemic. On Wednesday, the store introduced new technology to help deliver fresh salads to customers in a safe way.

The East location's robot, "Sally" is the first of its kind in Madison.

Sally offers custom salads using any combination of up to 22 ingredients. It protects ingredients in a sealed container kept under monitored refrigeration. Automatic expiry notifications are sent to staff.

“Sally puts a new spin on making your own salad, with an extra emphasis on safety," says Dustin Skelley, Prepared Foods Category Manager at Willy Street Co-op."

Willy Street Co-op East joins several grocery brands across the country in utilizing Sally, including Heinen’s in Ohio, Piggly Wiggly in Wisconsin, Reasor’s in Oklahoma, and ShopRite in New Jersey.