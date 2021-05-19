Stars of hit Japan ‘contract marriage’ show to wed for real

TOKYO (AP) — The two actors who played offbeat but endearing lovers in a hit Japanese TV show are really getting married. Gen Hoshino and Yui Aragaki announced their life-imitates-art decision on Aragaki’s Instagram. They co-starred in the 2016 comedy as youngsters who enter a roommate-like contractual marriage. That spoke to Japanese society, where people are increasingly holding off on marriage and children, resulting in one of the lowest birth rates in the world. The theme song, composed and sung by Hoshino, also was a megahit, including its dance moves.