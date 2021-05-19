SUPREME COURT NOTEBOOK: Justice Thomas remembers ‘rapid’ RBG

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg moved slowly in her last years on the Supreme Court. She was always the last justice to exit the courtroom, with Justice Clarence Thomas helping her down the steps from the Supreme Court bench. Still, Ginsburg was known for her speed at writing opinions. In a new tribute for The Supreme Court Historical Society, Thomas says Ginsburg’s “efficiency became a source of humorous banter as well as a thing of legend” among her colleagues. Ginsburg died last September at age 87.