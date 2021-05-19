Times of dry weather and rain, the heat cranks up Thursday

MADISON (WKOW) - Wednesday started out fairly wet with numerous showers, drier conditions are expected throughout the day but a shower/storm still can't be ruled out this afternoon and evening.

While Wednesday afternoon and evening will certainly be drier than Tuesday, a few showers and even a storm is possible.

Despite mostly cloudy conditions, high temps will likely reach mid-70s.

If clouds scatter a bit more, upper 70s are possible.

Temperatures return to the 80s Thursday. It's a trend that will continue past the weekend and into at least the first half of next week.

Highs will climb into the mid-upper 80s this weekend. Heat index values in the low 90s are possible, it will be hot and humid!

Dew points will rise, feeling muggy at times Thursday into the weekend.

While Thursday and Friday will likely be a bit drier in Madison compared to Tuesday and Wednesday, shower and storm chances are still in the forecast. Although, more so for the west than south central and east.

SPC has declared a 'marginal' threat for the western side of WI for Thursday and Friday. The threats being wind and hail.

For the weekend, Saturday looks to be a bit drier than Sunday. Scattered showers and storms possible Sunday, with just an isolated storm possible Saturday likely in the afternoon or evening.