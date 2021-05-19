UK inflation spikes as retailers respond to lockdown easing

LONDON (AP) — Britain inflation rate has more than doubled in April as energy prices soared and clothing retailers hiked prices as the coronavirus lockdown was eased. The Office for National Statistics said Wednesday that consumer prices rose 1.5% in the year to April from 0.7% in March. The increase takes consumer price inflation up to its highest level since March last year, when the country first started to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The latest figures have accentuated concerns that Britain and other countries may face rising inflation as the world emerges from the pandemic.