US offers reward for American woman missing in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The U.S. State Department says it is offering a $5 million reward for information about an American woman kidnapped in Afghanistan in 2008. Cydney Mizell, a humanitarian aid worker and her driver, Mohammad Hadi, were kidnapped in southern Kandahar province, where she was teaching English and embroidery at a local girl’s school. The State Department statement Wednesday said Mizell and her driver were most likely killed by their captors, who have never been identified. She is believed to have been buried in Kandahar but her body has not been recovered. Posters have been distributed around Kabul by the U.S. Embassy announcing the reward offering.