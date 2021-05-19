What to know before letting your teens enter the stock market

(WKOW) -- The list of investment groups allowing teens to trade stocks for free is growing.

Fidelity announced it's launching the Fidelity Youth Account, an investing and savings account for 13 to 17-year-olds. Parents also need to have a Fidelity account and will have access to their kids' spending and investment activity.

Investment experts think the move removes barriers to investing and allows families to start building generational wealth.

"When you think of people of color in general, we are far behind," said Jully-Alma Taveras, the founder of Investing Latina. "I think it's really going to open up those conversations. And when parents see that children are excited about something, I think that it all also makes them kind of interested in it."

She added, Fidelity should now work to educate clients to prevent them from making reckless choices with their money.

"We want to make sure that people are learning about investing, that they're investing responsibly and that they're truly building wealth for themselves and for their family," Taveras said.