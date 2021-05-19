Where are Wisconsin’s 17 year cicadas? They’re coming…

MADISON (WKOW) - Those hoping to hear the buzz of the periodical cicadas will have to wait a few more years, then the swarm will emerge.

The last time southern Wisconsin heard the buzz from periodical cicadas was back in 2007 when Apple unveiled the first iPhone, then Illinois Senator Barak Obama announced his run for President of the United States and Ratatouille was playing in theaters.

"The periodical cicadas have a very unique lifecycle," says PJ Liesch who works at the Insect Diagnostic Lab in the University of Wisconsin's Department of Entomology.



Liesch, a Wisconsin native, grew up catching frogs, fireflies and other insects and animals. But it was a particular insect, a beetle which happens to be PJ's favorite kind of insect, pushed him to where he is now - the Emerald Ash Borer.

"I already had an interest in insects and entomology in general... the Emerald Ash Borer really showed me that there were job opportunities in that field," says Liesch.

There are nine species that are found across Wisconsin however, the the periodical cicadas doesn't emerge every year. A suborder of auchenorrhyncha, cicadas along with leafhoppers, spittlebugs and planthoppers all belong to the same family of insects.

Most commonly heard every summer, the dog day cicada has green wings along with green, brown and black on its body. Whereas the periodical cicada have orange eyes, black body along with wings that look slightly orange.

The periodical cicadas that are waiting to emerge across southern Wisconsin are part of the 17 year cicadas, however, not all periodical cicadas wait underground for that long. Some only wait 13 years. They're also called Brood 13.

"Entomologists back in the 1800s began tabulating and keeping track of this, and due to that, they named them by groups, or broods. This is a cohort of individual cicada that live in the general area and come out at the same time," says Liesch.

Across the United States, there are roughly 30 broods stretching from the Atlantic Ocean back west in parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and extreme eastern Nebraska. Most of these broods have emerged sometime in the 2010s however, Wisconsin's brood, Brood 13 (across parts of Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee and North Carolina), And Brood 19 (across several states including Illinois, Mississippi and the Carolinas) will emerge in either 2024 or 2025.

Brood 13, in Wisconsin, will emerge in 2024 when ground temperatures reach around 64°F.