WIAA to hold state track meet in La Crosse with altered schedule

STEVENS POINT (WKOW) -- High school track & field athletes in Wisconsin will have a state meet to look forward to, but with a schedule that's a bit different than normal.

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) announced the state meet will return to Veterans Memorial Stadium at UW-La Crosse. It'll be held over three days from June 24 to 26.

Each division will have its own day of competition: Thursday, June 24 for Division 3; Friday, June 25 for Division 2; and Saturday, June 26 for Division 1.

The WIAA says the accommodations and guidelines will permit up to 5,500 in attendance for each of the three days of competition.

“For the high school track and field student-athletes in Wisconsin, this year is so very significant,” WIAA Assistant Director Kate Peterson Abiad said in a news release. “On the heels of losing the 2019-20 season in its entirety, we are proud to be able to offer them the opportunity to compete on the UWL campus with the hospitality of the La Crosse community. We are grateful to our long-time host for helping us to make this happen.”

The state meet was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.