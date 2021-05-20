Forward Madison to be near full capacity by June 12
MADISON (WKOW) -- Forward Madison will soon be allowing near full capacity crowds for home games at Breese Stevens Field. The Flamingos have announced a plan to ramp up to full crowds by June 12.
Here's the timeline announced by Forward Madison for their upcoming home games:
- May 26 vs Union Omaha: Restrictions are still in place. Forward Madison will offer both socially distant and vaccinated sections, as it did with its home opener.
- June 2: Public Health Madison & Dane County’s last order expires.
- June 6 vs Union Omaha: Fans that have been seated or have purchased tickets will remain in their assigned seats. Forward Madison has opened several non-distanced sections that anyone, regardless of vaccination status, can sit in.
- June 12 vs Richmond Kickers: Breese Stevens Field will return close to full capacity with a limited number of socially distant seats. Season ticket holders will return to their original assigned seat and all sections of the stadium will be open.