Forward Madison to be near full capacity by June 12

Madison-Forward-FC-Soccer

MADISON (WKOW) -- Forward Madison will soon be allowing near full capacity crowds for home games at Breese Stevens Field. The Flamingos have announced a plan to ramp up to full crowds by June 12.

Here's the timeline announced by Forward Madison for their upcoming home games:

  • May 26 vs Union Omaha: Restrictions are still in place. Forward Madison will offer both socially distant and vaccinated sections, as it did with its home opener.
  • June 2: Public Health Madison & Dane County’s last order expires.
  • June 6 vs Union Omaha: Fans that have been seated or have purchased tickets will remain in their assigned seats. Forward Madison has opened several non-distanced sections that anyone, regardless of vaccination status, can sit in.
  • June 12 vs Richmond Kickers: Breese Stevens Field will return close to full capacity with a limited number of socially distant seats. Season ticket holders will return to their original assigned seat and all sections of the stadium will be open.

