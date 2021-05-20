Amazon to lift mask mandate for many fully vaccinated employees

MADISON (CNN/WKOW)-- Amazon says it will end its mask mandate for most warehouse workers who are fully vaccinated from coronavirus.

The change takes effect on May 24 and applies to employees who are in areas where local regulations are not requiring masks.

Amazon officials say eligible workers will need their vaccination cards to prove there have been at least two weeks since their final vaccine dose.

The company says fully vaccinated employees can continue to wear masks if they choose to.