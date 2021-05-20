Angela Missoni resigns after 24 years as creative director

MILAN (AP) — Angela Missoni is leaving the role of creative director after 24 years at the Missoni fashion house founded by her parents. Missoni, 62, announced the move in an interview with Business of Fashion published on Tuesday, indicating that the naming of a new CEO during the pandemic and the role of a private investment fund in backing the fashion house had given her “the confidence” to make the move. Design director Alberto Caliri, who has worked alongside Missoni for 15 years, will take over the creative role for an interim.