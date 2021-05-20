Authorities release name of Madison man killed in Fitchburg crash

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County authorities have released the name of a person killed in a crash Monday in the city of Fitchburg.

Omar Miranda Adame, 25, from Madison, died of injuries he sustained in the crash.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office released the name in a press release Thursday.

The crash was reported in the 2500 block of County Highway MM at 4:41 a.m. Adame was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The death remains under investigation by the Fitchburg Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.