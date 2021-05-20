Boat builder buying NC company, seeks to create 500 new jobs

NEW BERN, N.C. (AP) — The world’s largest fishing and recreational boat builder has announced its acquisition of North Carolina-based Hatteras Yachts. White River Marine Group also aims to upgrade Hatteras operations in New Bern and create 500 jobs by 2025. White River is a subsidiary of the company that operates Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s. Company leaders joined Gov. Roy Cooper and other state officials on Thursday in New Bern for the announcement. White River was looking to move its saltwater vessel building operations closer to the coast. There’s a combined state and local incentives package of over $7.1 million.