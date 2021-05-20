Cool tech, crazy turns: A reporter’s take on driverless cars

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Waymo recently launched the United States' first large-scale ride-hailing service with autonomous vehicles that don’t have human backup drivers.

Check out more of our national and world news coverage here.

The ride-hailing program in suburban Phoenix serves hundreds of passengers each week, and offers prices in line with Uber and Lyft.

The minivans are equipped with remote-sensing technology and can detect people, vehicles and other objects from several hundred yards away.

But Waymo and other developers face a broad challenge in trying to bring autonomous cars to the masses: adapting the technology to human behavior, and getting riders to feel at ease in a vehicle without a person behind the wheel.