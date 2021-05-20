Dane County joins national ‘Green Power Partnership’

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County has joined the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Green Power Partnership.

Check out more local news here.

County Executive Joe Parisi made the announcement in a press release Thursday.

"This is a huge honor, and we are proud to be recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency," Parisi said in a written statement. "Using green power cuts our operating costs while reducing our emissions. It also sends a message to others across the country that green power is an affordable, accessible choice."

The Green Power Partnership is a voluntary program that helps increase green power use among U.S. organizations.

Dane County's joining the program seems appropriate given its claim that 45 percent of county-owned facilities are powered by "green electricity." The county also uses many solar arrays and continues to roll out more.